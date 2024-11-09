MSC Magnifica Completes Year-Round Program in the U.S.

MSC Cruises’ MSC Magnifica is completing its first-ever cruise program in the U.S. market later this month.

After first arriving in Miami in November 2023, the vessel is scheduled to kick off a trans-Atlantic crossing to Europe on Nov. 8, 2024.

Bidding farewell to the United States, the Magnifica offers a 23-night repositioning cruise that sails to Italy.

The crossing features visits to 11 destinations in the Caribbean, the Atlantic and the Mediterranean before ending in the Port of Genoa.

Serving the local market along with the MSC Seascape, the MSC Seashore and the MSC Meraviglia, the ship spent the past 12 months sailing from PortMiami.

During the timeframe, the MSC Magnifica offered a series of three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas and Florida.

In addition to Nassau and Key West, the itineraries featured visits to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the company’s private island destination near Bimini.

Complementing MSC Cruises’ offerings in the region, the 2010-built vessel also offered occasional seven-night cruises to further destinations in the Caribbean.

Other ports of call visited by the Magnifica during its U.S. season include Cozumel in Mexico, Philipsburg in St. Maarten and San Juan in Puerto Rico.

While other vessels are scheduled to reposition to the U.S. market for the upcoming winter season, the MSC Magnifica is now set to offer a series of winter cruises in the Mediterranean before undergoing a routine drydock.

The 2,550-guest ship is then poised to embark on MSC’s 2025 World Cruise in January 2025. Sailing from Italy, Spain and France, the 120-night cruise visits destinations in South America, the South Pacific, Australia, the Indian Ocean and Africa.

In addition to the Seascape, the Seashore and the Meraviglia, MSC Cruises is deploying the MSC Seaside and the MSC Divina in the U.S. for the upcoming winter season.

In April 2025, the new MSC World America is also scheduled to debut in the market, offering seven-night cruises departing from PortMiami.