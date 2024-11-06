Key Cruise Ship Drydocks in November

November will be a busy month for drydocks as Cruise Industry News looks at some of the key drydock jobs taking place during the month, which not only include routine maintenance but also major modernization and refurbishment projects, as well as emergency repairs.

Norwegian Encore

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Tonnage: 164,600

Year Built: 2019

Drydock Timeframe: Nov. 18 to Dec. 2, 2024

Shipyard: Damen Brest (Brest, France)

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Encore is scheduled to undergo a major refurbishment at Damen this month in France.

Completing five years of service in 2024, the 4,200-guest vessel is set to get updated public areas, new cabins and refreshed dining venues.

Among the new features being added is Spice H2O, an adults-only complimentary sun deck. The Encore will also see part of its Observation Lounge converted into new balcony cabins, while two specialty restaurants, Cagney’s and Teppanyaki, will be expanded.

Voyager of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity: 3,430 guests

Tonnage: 142,000

Year Built: 1999

Drydock Timeframe: Oct. 24 to Dec. 9, 2024

Shipyard: Navantia (Cádiz, Spain)

The Voyager of the Seas entered drydock in Spain in late October following a summer deployment in the Mediterranean.

The 1999-built ship is currently undergoing regular maintenance, as well as technical work, class surveys and overhauls.

Minor updates to public areas and facilities are also expected to take place before the Voyager welcomes passengers back for a trans-Atlantic crossing to Florida on Dec. 9, 2024.

Artania

Cruise Line: Phoenix Reisen

Capacity: 1,200 guests

Tonnage: 45,000

Year Built: 1984

Drydock Timeframe: Nov. 6 to Dec. 1, 2024

Shipyard: Lloyd Werft (Bremerhaven, Germany)

The Artania is currently in a shipyard in Germany for what Phoenix Reisen describes as a major modernization project.

According to the company, the ship will see a 20-million-euro investment during its month-long drydock, which will include the addition of new balcony cabins, as well as upgrades to public areas and facilities.

Before resuming service in early December, the Artania is also scheduled to undergo technical updates that focus on efficiency in areas such as air conditioning and fuel consumption.

Scenic Eclipse

Cruise Line: Scenic Cruises

Capacity: 228 guests

Tonnage: 16,500

Year Built: 2019

Drydock Timeframe: Oct. 28 to Nov. 27, 2024

Shipyard: Gulf Copper (Galveston, United States)

After having three cruises cancelled due to a propulsion issue, the Scenic Eclipse arrived at the Gulf Copper shipyard in Galveston in late October.

The expedition vessel is now undergoing repairs, which include the replacement of one of its Azipods, before resuming service in Antarctica later this month.

According to Scenic, the new propulsion unit will replace one that is currently inoperable. The new pod arrived in Texas via a chartered Antonov 124 aircraft.

Scarlet Lady

Cruise Line: Virgin Voyages

Capacity: 2,770 guests

Tonnage: 110,000

Year Built: 2020

Drydock Timeframe: Nov. 15 to Nov. 27, 2024

Shipyard: Fincantieri (Palermo, Italy)

Virgin Voyages’ first ship, the Scarlet Lady, is entering drydock at the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo for significant upgrades.

According to the company, the 2020-built ship will see the addition of new dining and entertainment experiences, as well as the creation of new suites.

About to complete five years of service, the ship is also seeing an expansion of its non-smoking casino before resuming service on Nov. 28, 2024.