Virgin’s Scarlet Lady Slated for Fall Drydock Updates

Virgin Voyages’ first vessel is heading into dry dock from Nov. 14-28 for a handful of cosmetic upgrades, according to a press release.

“Since her much-anticipated debut in 2021, Scarlet Lady has sailed the world, welcoming hundreds of thousands of Sailors on-board while delivering irresistible vacations,” said Nicole Huang, VP of Fleet Experience. “We’re listening and giving travelers more of what they’ve asked for – this includes more suites, luxe new cabanas and fresh, vibey dining concepts – so Sailors can truly live the life of a rockstar.”

Among changes, Razzle Dazzle, currently admired for its veggie-friendly brunch and bold interiors, will introduce a new evening concept with enhanced ambience that comes alive at night (pictured above).

“Lucky Lotus by Razzle Dazzle” will welcome a daring, Chinese-inspired menu with delicious craft cocktails, the company said, and will be be paired with a stylish design that swaps communal tables for intimate, loungey booths.

Several Sea Terrace cabins on deck 11 are being converted to create 24 “Seriously Suite” RockStar Quarters. The most popular among the suite categories, Virgin Voyages’ Seriously Suites measure 352 sq. feet with a European king bed, Peek-a-Boo shower, vanity, in-room record and vinyls, a stocked bar and the brand’s trademark Yellow Leaf hammock.

“We wanted to give our Sailors a taste of the rockstar life and worked with Tom Dixon to design the 78 RockStar and Mega RockStar Quarters. They did such an amazing job, and there’s so much demand – our Massive Suite is often booked a year or more in advance. We’re answering in a big way by adding suites, so more people can live their best lives,” Huang added.

Ground Club Too, the sought-after coffee bar in The Galley (Virgin Voyages’ modern food hall), will still serve Intelligentsia Coffee to jumpstart Sailors’ day, but by night, transform into a full-service bar with intimate lounge space and elevated cocktails, according to a statement.

Countertop seating, sleek emerald benches, rust-colored couches and wood-slatted accents take the space from energy-inducing breakfast cafe to sophisticated nighttime hangout.

At The Wake, a glamorous Roman and Williams-designed steak and seafood restaurant, the raw bar will be readapted to display the eatery’s impressive collection of high-end wines.

The ship’s non-smoking casino will expand, adding additional slot machines along with exclusive spaces.

Redemption Spa will see the creation of a couples treatment room where duos can recharge. The current Thermal Suite, outfitted with oversized portholes, heated quartz beds, a steamy mud room, cold-plunges, sauna and salt room, remains untouched.

Finally, Scarlet Lady will debut a new mermaid on its bow, a symbol of strength and safe passage for the seafaring brand.