Holland America’s Volendam Completes 25 Years of Service

Holland America Line’s Volendam just completed its 25th year of service after being delivered to the company on October 25, 1999.

Built by the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 1,440-guest ship debuted and first welcomed its guests on November 12, 1999.

Sailing from Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades, the ship debuted in the Southern Caribbean, offering a ten-day maiden voyage to the region.

During the 1999-2000 winter season, the 60,000-ton vessel continued to offer seven- to ten-night cruises to the Caribbean, departing from its homeport in South Florida.

Before entering service, the vessel was christened by its godmother Chris Evert, a tennis player who ranked No. 1 in the world.

As part of Holland America’s tradition, the Volendam was named after ships that were operated by the company in the past.

The previous Volendam had been built in the U.S. in the 1950s and had sailed for Holland America from 1972 to 1983.

With a design based on the company’s Statendam-class design, the ship debuted new features, including more deluxe balcony rooms and an alternative dining room.

Currently in drydock in the Bahamas, the Volendam is scheduled to offer itineraries to various destinations in 2024 and 2025.

Upon completing routine maintenance, the ship returns to Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 9 for a 42-night cruise to Europe.

Sailing round trip from Port Everglades, the itinerary features visits to over 15 destinations in the Atlantic and the Mediterranean.

Before kicking off Holland America’s first Pole to Pole Grand Voyage in late January 2025, the Volendam is also set to offer 14- to 21-night cruises to the Caribbean and Central America.

For the upcoming summer season, the vessel offers a series of cruises to Canada and New England, departing from Montreal and Boston.