Holland America Line Announces First Grand Voyage ‘Pole-to-Pole’

Holland America Line announced that it will embark on the first ever “Pole-to-Pole” Grand Voyage, sailing roundtrip from Port Everglades in 2025 on the Volendam, while at the same time, the Zuierdam will depart on a world cruise.

“This will be a truly historic pair of voyages,” said the cruise line’s president Gus Antorcha. “Our Grand World Voyage travels east to west and our other Grands focus on one region, so designing this first-of-its-kind route that explores south to north roundtrip from the U.S. is an incredible way to allow our guests two different choices to travel across the world.”

The new 133-day Grand Voyage: Pole-to-Pole and Grand World Voyage will both depart in January 2025, marking the first time that the cruise line has sailed two Grand Voyages of more than 120 days at the same time.

The Pole-to-Pole onboard the Volendam explores five continents while the Grand World Voyage onboard the Zuiderdam includes visits to six continents.

“Detailed planning went into this voyage to ensure we’re visiting destinations when the weather is favorable, and we included locations that are sought after like the Amazon River, Greenland and Iceland, in addition to Antarctica and the Arctic,” said Paul Grigsby, vice president for deployment and itinerary planning for Holland America Line. “We’ve created two voyages that linger in ports for memorable moments and several overnight stays. We even timed it so the two voyages will meet up to share an overnight experience in Barcelona.”

The 2025 Grand Voyage: Pole-to-Pole departs on January 25, 2025, sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale. The voyage includes cruising through the Panama Canal down the coast of South America to Antarctica, then to Argentina and Brazil before it reaches the Amazon River. The Volendam will spend four days cruising in Antarctica before the ship reaches the North Cape.

The voyage includes visits to 68 ports across five continents and 28 countries.

The 2025 Grand Voyage departs on January 4, 2025, sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale. The ship will transit the Panama Canal heading to Easter Island before reaching Australia. The voyage includes 46 ports of call in 32 countries across six continents.

The two ships will meet in Barcelona for an overnight call on April 24, 2025. Special festivities are planned involving both ships to mark the rare occasion.