Holland America Announces a New Legendary Voyage

Holland America Line announced a new addition to its Legendary Voyages, the 42-day Ultimate Mediterranean and Atlantic Passage journey aboard the Volendam.

The new itinerary is departing on November 9, 2024 and was inspired by a journey the cruise line operated nearly 100 years ago.

The original voyage departed New York City on February 4, 1925, aboard the Rotterdam IV carrying 550 guests across the Atlantic Ocean.

Sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the new voyage includes visits to 16 ports across nine countries including visiting Portugal, Morocco, Italy, Greece, Israel, Egypt, Tunisia, Gibraltar (United Kingdom) and Spain.

“Holland America Line was one of the first companies to feature cruise vacations that went beyond a transatlantic crossing, and today we’re continuing to innovate our itineraries by offering memorable voyages like this ultimate Mediterranean and Atlantic passage sailing,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer, Holland America Line. “Since introducing this new Legendary category of cruises that offer an in-depth focus on one region, they’ve been very popular. We’re excited to add a longer voyage that makes it easy to explore the Med in depth without a long-haul flight.”

The 42-day Ultimate Mediterranean and Atlantic Passage will first call in Horta and Ponta Delgada in the Azores after crossing the Atlantic Ocean. This will be followed by a call at Tangier, Morocco, and then overnight visits to Livorno and Civitavecchia, Italy. The ship will then set course for Naples, Italy, and Catania, Sicily, before Piraeus (Athens), Greece.