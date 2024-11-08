Costa Pacifica Starts Trans-Atlantic Cruise to Brazil

The Costa Pacifica is on its way to Brazil after kicking off a trans-Atlantic crossing to South America earlier this month.

Set to spend the winter season serving the South American market, the Costa Cruises ship departed from Savona, Italy, on Nov. 3, 2024.

The repositioning voyage is now set to visit various destinations in Spain, Morocco, Portugal, Cabo Verde and Brazil before arriving in Santos.

As part of the 19-night itinerary, the Costa Pacifica is set to visit Barcelona, Tangier, Funchal, St. Cruz de Tenerife, Praia, Recife, Maceió, Salvador and Rio de Janeiro.

Following the MSC Seaview, which started its repositioning voyage in late October, the 2009-built vessel will be the second ship to arrive in Brazil for the 2024-25 winter season.

Starting in late November, the Pacifica offers a series of three- to eight-night cruises that sail exclusively in Brazil.

Departing from Santos and Rio de Janeiro, the itineraries feature visits to Balneário Camboriú, Ilhabela, Búzios and Angra dos Reis.

The deployment includes over 25 cruises in the region, as well as a repositioning cruise back to Europe in late March.

One of the highlights of the Brazilian program is an eight-night New Year’s sailing, which will include a stop in Santos on Dec. 31 for the town’s fireworks display.

In addition to the Costa Pacifica, Costa Cruises is also deploying the Costa Diadema and the Costa Favolosa in South America for the 2024-25 season.

Currently wrapping up a fall program in the Mediterranean, the Favolosa is scheduled to arrive in the region in early December.

Offering longer cruises to Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, the ship will sail from Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires and Montevideo through early April.

As Costa’s largest ship in South America, the Costa Diadema is scheduled to arrive in Santos in late December for a series of seven-night cruises to Argentina and Uruguay.