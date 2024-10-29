Costa’s Rustico: Product Driving Demand in Brazil

Costa Cruises is investing in offering a consistent product to maintain strong demand in Brazil, said Dario Rustico, general manager for the Americas.

The Carnival Corporation-owned brand achieved high satisfaction rates during last year’s South America season, he noted at the 5th Forum CLIA Brazil, an industry gathering that recently took place in Brasilia.

Keeping guests satisfied has helped drive demand in the Brazilian market, which saw record-breaking numbers in 2023-24, Rustico added.

This positive feedback not only encourages repeat guests but also instills confidence in the tourism supply chain, including travel advisors and other professionals, who feel motivated to recommend Costa’s trips to their clients, Rustico explained.

“Thus, we are working to continuously improve our onboard product, focusing on service, food and beverage and entertainment,” he said, highlighting significant investments in the latter two areas.

“The Costa Pacifica, for example, will be the most entertaining ship of the season. We will have over 28 parties on a one-week cruise, in addition to four nightclubs and nine shows in the theater. We will also feature guest DJs on different sailings, changing daily, as well as several themed parties,” he explained.

With three ships scheduled to sail in the region starting in November, the company will offer cruises from three homeports: Santos, Rio de Janeiro and Itajaí.

“We are more or less maintaining last year’s capacity, which was a record-breaking season for Costa Cruises here in Brazil and in South America as a whole,” Rustico added.

With the Costa Pacifica kicking off its local deployment on Nov. 22, the local season will start a week earlier compared to 2023, he noted.

The Costa Favolosa and the Costa Diadema are scheduled to arrive a few weeks later, completing the company’s South America program.

With a series of three- to eight-night itineraries to destinations in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, the Brazilian deployment extends through mid-April.

“We have very high expectations for this season as we continue to see great demand,” Rustico said.