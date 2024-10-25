MSC Seaview Starts Repositioning Cruise to Brazil

The MSC Seaview sailed from Barcelona, Spain, on Saturday to kick off a trans-Atlantic crossing to South America.

Set to open the local cruise season in Brazil, the MSC Cruises vessel is now en route to destinations in Italy, France, and Morocco before arriving in Santos on Nov. 8, 2024.

After departing from Barcelona, the Seaview is scheduled to visit four ports of call in the Mediterranean: Cannes, Genoa, Civitavecchia and Palma de Mallorca.

The 20-night cruise continues with stops in the North Atlantic, including Casablanca and Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

The MSC Seaview is then set to spend six days at sea before visiting Salvador de Bahia, its first port of call in Brazil, followed by Ilhéus and Rio de Janeiro.

Upon arriving in Santos, the ship will begin a schedule of three- to eight-night cruises to Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Extending through mid-April, the local deployment also includes a series of charter sailings to PromoAção, a Brazilian travel operator that organizes themed cruises.

Sailing roundtrip from Santos, the ship’s itineraries feature visits to Búzios, Salvador, Ilhéus, Rio de Janeiro, Angra dos Reis, Ilhabela, Balneário Camboriú, Buenos Aires and Montevideo.

In addition to the MSC Seaview, MSC Cruises is deploying the MSC Grandiosa, the MSC Poesia, the MSC Orchestra and the MSC Armonia in South America for the 2024-25 season.

The company’s lineup in the region also includes the MSC Splendida, which was previously scheduled to sail in China during the timeframe.

The six ships will sail from various homeports in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, including Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, Maceió, Paranaguá, Itajaí, Santos and Buenos Aires.

The local season in South America also includes three vessels from Costa Cruises: the Costa Diadema, the Costa Favolosa and the Costa Pacifica.

Other brands, including Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Silversea and Holland America, are also set to visit the region in 2024-25.