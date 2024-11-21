Carnival Adjusts Departure Times for Panorama Sailings

Carnival Cruise Line is adjusting the departure times for Carnival Panorama’s cruises on the West Coast and Mexico.

According to a statement sent to guests, the ship is now scheduled to sail from its homeport in Long Beach at 4:00 PM instead of 4:30 PM.

“So we can get the fun started, all guests must be onboard no later than the final boarding time specified on the boarding pass,” the company alerted passengers.

Affected departures include cruises set to take place in 2024, starting with the December 6 departure, in addition to all sailings scheduled for 2025.

Cruises in 2026 are also scheduled to start earlier, including all departures set to take place between January 3 and April 25.

Sailing from Carnival’s cruise terminal in Long Beach on a year-round basis, the Carnival Panorama offers six- to eight-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera and Baja.

In addition to Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta, the itineraries feature visits to La Paz and Ensenada.

Carnival’s fleet on the West Coast also includes the Carnival Radiance, which offers a series of short cruises to Baja and California.

For 2025, the schedule of the 2000-built vessel includes 14-day itineraries to Hawaii, as well as six-night sailings to the Mexican Riviera.

After joining the company’s fleet earlier this year, the new Carnival Firenze is another ship sailing from Long Beach on a year-round basis.

Formerly operated by Costa Cruises, the vessel offers the new Carnival Fun Italian Style concept on a series of three- to six-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera and Baja.

In 2025, a fourth vessel, the Carnival Legend, is set to offer a seasonal cruise program out of San Francisco during the summer.

The deployment includes four cruises to Mexico, in addition to ten-night itineraries to Alaska and Canada.