These Cruise Ships Are Slated Next For Major Makeovers

Cruise Industry News looks at some of the major refit projects set to take place in the coming months.

Norwegian Encore

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Tonnage: 164,600

Year built: 2019

Date: November 2024

The Norwegian Encore is set to undergo a major refurbishment later this year. According to Norwegian Cruise Line, the ship will receive extensive updates to deliver more elevated onboard guest experiences.

Among the new features being added is Spice H2O, an adults-only complimentary sun deck, which will replace Encore’s laser tag area.

Two dining venues will also be expanded, Cagney’s Steakhouse and Teppanyaki, while 24 new balcony rooms are set to be added by repurposing a portion of the ship’s Observation Lounge. Other changes include the redesign of suites on the Haven area, as well as the addition of Palomar.

Scarlet Lady

Cruise Line: Virgin Voyages

Capacity: 2,770 guests

Tonnage: 110,000

Year built: 2020

Date: November 2024

Virgin Voyages first ship, the Scarlet Lady, is entering drydock in November for a handful of cosmetic upgrades.

According to the company, the 2020-built ship will see the addition of new dining and entertainment experiences, as well as the creation of new suites.

Several cabins on Deck 11 are being converted to create 24 “Seriously Suites,” which, according to Virgin, are the most popular among the suite categories onboard. Other changes include the expansion of the ship’s non-smoking casino and the debut of a new mermaid on Scarlet Lady’s bow.

AIDAdiva

Cruise Line: AIDA Cruises

Capacity: 2,030 guests

Tonnage: 68,500

Year built: 2007

Date: February 2025

The AIDAdiva will be the first ship to undergo significant changes as part of AIDA Cruises’ Evolution refurbishment program.

Set to undergo a seven-week drydock starting in February 2025, the 2,030-guest ship will have all its staterooms upgraded with a new look, as well as an increase in the number of suites onboard.

Other changes include the addition of new restaurants, signature bars and activity areas for families with children, as well as a complete redesign of The Theatrium, AIDA’s unique combination of atrium and theater.

Allure of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity: 5,552 guests

Tonnage: 220,100

Year built: 2010

Date: April 2025

Royal Caribbean International’s Allure of the Seas is set for a $100 million upgrade in April 2025, as part of the company’s Royal Amplified refit program.

During the refurbishment, the 2010-built ship will see the creation of new venues and features onboard, as well as the addition of new suites.

According to Royal Caribbean, after the update, the Allure of the Seas will offer more than 35 ways to dine, as well as new bars, a new water park and upgraded pool decks.