These Cruise Ships Are Slated Next For Major Makeovers

Cruise Industry News looks at some of the major refit projects set to take place in the coming months.
Norwegian Encore
Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Tonnage: 164,600
Year built: 2019
Date: November 2024
The Norwegian Encore is set to undergo a major refurbishment later this year. According to Norwegian Cruise Line, the ship will receive extensive updates to deliver more elevated onboard guest experiences.
Among the new features being added is Spice H2O, an adults-only complimentary sun deck, which will replace Encore’s laser tag area.
Two dining venues will also be expanded, Cagney’s Steakhouse and Teppanyaki, while 24 new balcony rooms are set to be added by repurposing a portion of the ship’s Observation Lounge. Other changes include the redesign of suites on the Haven area, as well as the addition of Palomar.
Scarlet Lady
Cruise Line: Virgin Voyages
Capacity: 2,770 guests
Tonnage: 110,000
Year built: 2020
Date: November 2024
Virgin Voyages first ship, the Scarlet Lady, is entering drydock in November for a handful of cosmetic upgrades.
According to the company, the 2020-built ship will see the addition of new dining and entertainment experiences, as well as the creation of new suites.
Several cabins on Deck 11 are being converted to create 24 “Seriously Suites,” which, according to Virgin, are the most popular among the suite categories onboard. Other changes include the expansion of the ship’s non-smoking casino and the debut of a new mermaid on Scarlet Lady’s bow.
AIDAdiva
Cruise Line: AIDA Cruises
Capacity: 2,030 guests
Tonnage: 68,500
Year built: 2007
Date: February 2025
The AIDAdiva will be the first ship to undergo significant changes as part of AIDA Cruises’ Evolution refurbishment program.
Set to undergo a seven-week drydock starting in February 2025, the 2,030-guest ship will have all its staterooms upgraded with a new look, as well as an increase in the number of suites onboard.
Other changes include the addition of new restaurants, signature bars and activity areas for families with children, as well as a complete redesign of The Theatrium, AIDA’s unique combination of atrium and theater.
Allure of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity: 5,552 guests
Tonnage: 220,100
Year built: 2010
Date: April 2025
Royal Caribbean International’s Allure of the Seas is set for a $100 million upgrade in April 2025, as part of the company’s Royal Amplified refit program.
During the refurbishment, the 2010-built ship will see the creation of new venues and features onboard, as well as the addition of new suites.
According to Royal Caribbean, after the update, the Allure of the Seas will offer more than 35 ways to dine, as well as new bars, a new water park and upgraded pool decks.