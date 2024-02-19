AIDA Announces AIDA Evolution Drydock Upgrade Program

AIDA Cruises has announced the AIDA Evolution, which will be the largest modernization program to date for the company’s fleet.

AIDA said the first phase of the drydock upgrade program will involve the Sphinx-class ships in 2025 and 2026, including the AIDAdiva, AIDAbella and AIDAluna. The drydocks are expected to take six weeks each.

Felix Eichhorn, president of AIDA, said: “As the market leader and pioneer in the industry, we are committed to constantly rethinking cruising. The ships of the Sphinx series have written cruise history with their innovative space concept and colorful design. The AIDA Evolution program will further develop these fantastic ships.”

The ships will get updated interiors and new technical equipment, the company said. Upgrades include revamping all staterooms and adding more suites, AIDA said in a press release. The company also said it would add more culinary options, new family areas and more.

Further investments are planned on the technical side, including measures to reduce fuel consumption, increase energy efficiency and conserve resources.

Upcoming Drydock Schedule