Sun Princess Arrives at Port Everglades for North American Debut

The new Sun Princess debuted in North America this week, Princess Cruises announced in a press release.

According to the company, the ship arrived in Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades after a successful inaugural season in the Mediterranean, which started in February 2024.

“As the Sun Princess begins cruising to the Caribbean from Port Everglades, we look forward to introducing new guests to the most impressive, luxurious and stunning Love Boat ever created,” said Princess Cruises’ President John Padgett.

“We are proud to be homeporting this remarkable ship in Fort Lauderdale and extend our deep appreciation to Port Everglades for their ongoing partnership,” he added.

The Sun Princess is now scheduled to offer a series of seven-day cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. The itineraries sail roundtrip from Port Everglades between Oct. 14, 2024, and early April 2025.

“As we welcome the Sun Princess to her homeport, we celebrate not just an extraordinary ship with an elevated design, but also the lovable legacy of Princess Cruises – especially to our Greater Fort Lauderdale community,” said Joseph Morris, CEO and Port Director of Port Everglades.

“Sailing on the Sun Princess is certain to be a SUNsational experience for cruise guests launching their travels from Port Everglades,” he added.

First introduced earlier this year, the new 177,882-ton, 4,300-guest ship was named at a ceremony in Barcelona, Spain, in April 2024.

Actress and performer Hannah Waddingham officially welcomed the ship to the Princess Cruises fleet, serving as godmother during the event.

According to Princess, the new vessel offers 30 dining venues and bars, as well as a technologically advanced theater, the brand’s largest casino, a two-story spa and an expanded retail space with over 200 brands.

New for the inaugural Caribbean season, the Sun Princess introduces the Sanctuary Collection, a suite enclave that, according to Princess, offers exclusive access to premium amenities and all-inclusive indulgences.