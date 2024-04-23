New Sun Princess Named by Hannah Waddingham

In a celebration today at the Port of Barcelona, award-winning actress and performer Hannah Waddingham officially welcomed the newest Princess Cruises ship – Sun Princess – serving as godmother during a star-studded naming ceremony, according to a press release.

The time-honored maritime tradition took place onboard Sun Princess in the all-new Princess Arena and Waddingham, alongside the ship’s Captain Craig Street, joyously pronounced, “I name this ship Sun Princess. May God bless her and all who sail on her.”

She then released the celebratory bottle of Champagne to smash against the ship wishing good fortune to all of the ship’s guests and crew sailing to incredible destinations all over the world.

“Hannah is globally admired and adored for her immense talent and determination. Those qualities coupled with her family’s deep connection and love for the sea make her the perfect godmother for our sensational new Sun Princess,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “We are honored that she has joined us for this pinnacle moment, and that she will remain a treasured part of the ship’s legacy forever.”

Known for her adored role as Rebecca Welton in “Ted Lasso,” Waddingham said being named Sun Princess godmother is a “pinch me” moment as she joins an esteemed group of women, including members of the Royal Family, who have also served as godmothers to Princess ships: Diana, Princess of Wales (Royal Princess, 1984); Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales (Royal Princess 2013); Audrey Hepburn (Star Princess, 1989); Sophia Loren (Crown Princess, 1990); Martha Stewart (Crown Princess, 2006); among many notable celebrities and dignitaries.

Waddingham grew up boating and has fond memories of weekends in Dunkirk. In addition, her grandfather served in the Royal Navy during World War II.

“As much as theatre has always rippled through my bloodstream so too has a strong, historic familial connection with the Royal Navy and all things nautical,” said Waddingham. “I have of course seen over the years the iconic godmothers who have been asked to represent these magnificent ships and looked on in awe. It is therefore such a great privilege to have been asked to act as Godmother to the Sun Princess, first of her class. I can’t quite believe it.”

Actor and magician Michael Carbonaro served as master of ceremonies for the event, and joined by a host of celebrities and TV personalities including Tyra Banks, Romero Britto, Randy Fenoli, Jeff Corwin, Rob Floyd, along with celebrated chefs Dario Cecchini, Makoto Okuwa, and beloved original “Love Boat” cast members Jill Whelan (Vicki Stubing), Ted Lange (Isaac) and Bernie Kopell (Doc).

In addition, Natasha Bedingfield was on hand to fittingly perform her smash hit “Pocket Full of Sunshine,” along with other award-winning hits including “Unwritten.”