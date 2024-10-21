Royal Caribbean’s Adventure Marks Expansion of Cabo Rojo

A visit from Royal Caribbean International’s Adventure of the Seas marked the opening of a new phase of expansion for the Cabo Rojo Cruise Port.

Located on the Dominican Republic’s southern coast, the new port of call received its first-ever cruise ship earlier this year.

According to local sources, the recently inaugurated expansion allows Cabo Rojo to receive up to 15,000 cruise visitors in a single day.

The facility is also ready to host some of the world’s largest cruise ships, including vessels from Royal Caribbean’s Oasis class.

Dominican Republic’s President Luis Abinader was on-site to inaugurate the new phase of the development, alongside the country’s Tourism Minister David Collado.

The visit from the Adventure of the Seas took place on Oct. 16, 2024, and also marked the debut of Royal Caribbean International in Cabo Rojo.

After sailing from Port Canaveral, the 3,430-guest ship visited the new destination as part of an eight-night cruise to the Southern Caribbean and the Bahamas.

Besides Cabo Rojo, the itinerary featured stops in Aruba and Curaçao, as well as Royal Caribbean’s private island destination of Perfect Day at CocoCay.

After debuting in the port, the company is now scheduled to make regular visits to Cabo Rojo as part of its itineraries to the Western and Southern Caribbean.

In addition to the Adventure, the Oasis of the Seas is also scheduled to sail to Cabo Rojo starting in May 2025.

According to Royal Caribbean, Cabo Rojo offers “beautiful beaches, turquoise waters, and preserved coral reefs.”

Developed by the Dominican Port Authority (APORDOM), the new cruise port is also scheduled to receive ships from Holland America Line, Costa Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, MSC Cruises and Azamara in 2025 and 2026.

Cabo Rojo opened to cruise ships in January 2024, following a visit from Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Pearl.