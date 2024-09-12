Royal Caribbean Adds Visits to Cabo Rojo, Dominican Republic

Royal Caribbean International is adding visits to Cabo Rojo, Dominican Republic, starting in October 2024.

According to several statements sent to booked guests, different company ships are set to add the new destination to their itineraries in the Caribbean.

“To provide you with the best experience, we’ve added a brand-new port to our itinerary,” the company said in one of the notices sent to guests.

“You and your travel party will be the first to experience this beautiful destination, and we’re excited to sail with you,” Royal Caribbean added.

The first ship to visit the destination will be the Adventure of the Seas, which is set to make the company’s first-ever call in Cabo Rojo on October 16, 2024.

Sailing from Port Canaveral, the 3,340-guest ship will sail to the port as part of an eight-night cruise to the Southern Caribbean and the Bahamas.

In addition to Cabo Rojo, the itinerary also features visits to Aruba, Curaçao and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

To add the visit to the new cruise port, Royal Caribbean reduced the port times for the planned visit to Curaçao, which will now take place between 7 AM and 4 PM.

The company also described Cabo Rojo as a destination with “beautiful beaches, turquoise waters, and preserved coral reefs.”

Starting in May 2025, the Adventure of the Seas will be joined by the Oasis of the Seas in making regular visits to the new port.

With a visit from the Norwegian Pearl, Cabo Rojo welcomed its first-ever cruise ship on January 7, 2024.

Developed by the Dominican Port Authority (APORDOM), the new cruise port features a 200-meter dock and a mooring knot and can accommodate multiple ships simultaneously.

The newly built port is also scheduled to receive ships from Holland America Line, Costa Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, and MSC Cruises in 2025.