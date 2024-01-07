Port of Cabo Rojo Welcomes Its First Ship

The Dominican Republic has welcomed the first cruise ship of 2024 to the newly completed first phase of the Port of Cabo Rojo in Pedernales.

The inaugural call was made by Norwegian Cruise Line’s Pearl, which arrived from Miami, Florida, carrying 2,873 passengers on its 11-night Caribbean voyage exploring Great Stirrup Cay, San Juan and Aruba, among other destinations.

The inaugural reception of Port of Cabo Rojo’s first phase took place on Thursday, January 4, 2024, led by President Luis Abinader and Dominican Port Authority (APORDOM) director Jean Luis Rodríguez, along with other officials and business leaders.

APORDOM announced that the Port of Cabo Rojo’s first phase features a 200-meter dock and a mooring knot and can accommodate multiple ships simultaneously.