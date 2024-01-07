Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Port of Cabo Rojo Welcomes Its First Ship

Norwegian Pearl

The Dominican Republic has welcomed the first cruise ship of 2024 to the newly completed first phase of the Port of Cabo Rojo in Pedernales.

The inaugural call was made by Norwegian Cruise Line’s Pearl, which arrived from Miami, Florida, carrying 2,873 passengers on its 11-night Caribbean voyage exploring Great Stirrup Cay, San Juan and Aruba, among other destinations.

The inaugural reception of Port of Cabo Rojo’s first phase took place on Thursday, January 4, 2024, led by President Luis Abinader and Dominican Port Authority (APORDOM) director Jean Luis Rodríguez, along with other officials and business leaders.

APORDOM announced that the Port of Cabo Rojo’s first phase features a 200-meter dock and a mooring knot and can accommodate multiple ships simultaneously.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

51 Ships | 109,838 Berths | $35 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.