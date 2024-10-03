Royal Caribbean Updates Status of Icon’s Upcoming Cruise

In a statement sent to booked guests, Royal Caribbean International updated the status of the upcoming cruise onboard the Icon of the Seas.

After having a sailing canceled in late September, the 250,800-ton ship is currently undergoing a wet dock at the Grand Bahama Shipyard in Freeport.

According to the company, unplanned maintenance is being conducted onboard the LNG-powered vessel, which entered service last January.

“These repairs are underway, and we are confident that they will be completed in time to resume normal itineraries by our Oct. 5, 2024, sailing,” Royal Caribbean explained.

“At this time, our sailing will proceed as planned. As we get closer, we’ll provide you with updates on our progress,” the company added.

The Icon of the Seas is scheduled to sail from PortMiami on Saturday for a seven-night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean and the Bahamas.

In addition to Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the itinerary includes visits to St. Thomas and St. Maarten.

Royal Caribbean decided to remove the Icon of the Seas from service after the ship experienced propulsion issues during its Sept. 21, 2024, departure.

“The ship is currently undergoing maintenance and will sail at a reduced speed. Unplanned maintenance happens, and our teams are hard at work to quickly address it,” the company said in a letter sent to guests onboard at the time.

To make time for the repairs, the Sept. 28, 2024, cruise was later canceled, with the Icon sailing to the Grand Bahama Shipyard soon after disembarking passengers in Miami.

Guests on the canceled cruise were offered a full refund of the fare paid for the voyage, in addition to a Future Cruise Credit for the same amount.

Royal Caribbean also refunded flights booked directly through the company and offered reimbursements for passengers who made independent travel plans.