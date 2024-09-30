Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas Arrives in Grand Bahama for Repairs

Royal Caribbean International’s Icon of the Seas is currently at the Grand Bahama Shipyard to undergo repairs.

With its current cruise canceled last week due to technical issues, the 2023-built vessel arrived at the facility in Freeport on Sept. 28, 2024.

The Icon of the Seas is now expected to return to PortMiami ahead of its upcoming sailing, which is scheduled for next Saturday as the5,610-guest ship is set to depart Florida for a seven-night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean.

In addition to St. Thomas and St. Maarten, the itinerary features a visit to Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

According to a statement previously shared by the company, the Icon of the Seas needed to undergo unscheduled maintenance before continuing its deployment in the Caribbean.

“While our crew is working hard to address this as quickly as possible, there is still some work that needs to be done over a few days while the ship is docked,” Royal Caribbean said in a letter issued on Sept. 23, 2024.

As a result, the ship’s Sept. 28, 2024, cruise had to be canceled, the company added in the statement, which was sent to booked guests.

The Icon of the Seas was set to offer a seven-night cruise to the Western Caribbean that sailed from Miami to Cozumel, Costa Maya, Roatán and CocoCay.

Affected passengers received a full refund of the fare paid for the canceled cruise, in addition to a Future Cruise Credit for the same amount.

Royal Caribbean also refunded flights booked directly through the company and offered reimbursements for passengers who made independent travel plans.

Change fees up to $200 per guest for domestic travel and $400 per guest for international travel were covered by Royal Caribbean.

Guests on Icon’s Sept. 21 cruise were also affected by the issue, which led to the cancellation of a visit to St. Thomas.