New Crystal Completes First Year of Service

The new Crystal brand completed its first year of operations since relaunching guest service in mid-2023.

Now part of the A&K Travel Group, the cruise line welcomed guests onboard the Crystal Serenity on July 31, 2023.

After a major refit and modernization project at the Fincantieri shipyard, the 2034-built ship resumed service in the Mediterranean.

The Crystal Symphony also underwent a similar project before completing the company’s restart on September 1, 2023.

As part of their refits, both ships saw a guest capacity reduction with the creation of larger and updated suites, as well as an overall refreshment of public areas and facilities.

Upon offering summer and fall programs in Europe, the Crystal Serenity repositioned to Canada and New England before setting sail on a 125-night world cruise in early 2024.

The Crystal Symphony spent a couple of months cruising in the Mediterranean before sailing to the Indian Ocean, Asia and Australia.

As part of its relaunch efforts, Crystal is also scheduled to expand its fleet with at least two new cruise ships.

Ordered at the Fincantieri shipyard earlier this year, the first of the 690-guest, 61,800-ton vessels is scheduled to enter service in 2028.

The contract with the Italian shipbuilder also includes an option for a third ship, which would be delivered in 2032.

Under the guidance of Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, A&K acquired the Crystal brand during an auction that followed the collapse of Genting Hong Kong.

After acquiring the company and its operations from its original owners in 2015, the Asia-based company closed its doors in 2022.

In addition to several assets of the brand, A&K also acquired two of Crystal’s ships, while a third, the Crystal Endeavor, was sold to Silversea Expeditions.