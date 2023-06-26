New Crystal Ready to Start Service in Europe

A&K’s new Crystal brand is ready to start cruise service in Europe.

Using two of the Crystal Cruises former ships, the Crystal Serenity and the Crystal Symphony, the new luxury company will launch service in the Western Mediterranean on July 31.

Under the guidance of the Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group, the new Crystal is set to offer an enhanced product that includes reimagined ships.

Both the Crystal Serenity and the Crystal Symphony underwent major revitalizations at Fincantieri’s Trieste shipyard in Italy.

Work onboard included a guest capacity reduction, with the creation of larger and updated suites, in addition to what the company calls “cutting-edge-onboard wellness, world-class dining and entertainment venues” and more.

While the Crystal Serenity is set to welcome guests back on July 31, the Crystal Symphony follows suit a month later. Here are the details:

Crystal Serenity

Capacity: 740 guests

Tonnage: 68,870

Year Built: 2003

First Cruise: July 31, 2023

Regions: Western Mediterranean, Northern Europe and Canada & New England

Homeports: Marseille (France); Lisbon (Portugal); Southampton (England); Reykjavik (Iceland); Quebec City (Canada); New York City (United States); and more

After a $150-million refurbishment at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the Crystal Serenity is set to resume service on July 31. Following a first cruise in the Western Mediterranean, the 2003-built vessel is set to offer a short program in Northern Europe before repositioning to North America.

Sailing between New York City and Quebec City, the Serenity also offers a series of cruises in Canada & New England in September and October. In early 2024, the ship sets sail on a 125-night world cruise that visits 29 countries and 62 destinations.

Crystal Symphony

Capacity: 606 guests

Tonnage: 50,000

Year Built: 1995

First Cruise: September 1, 2023

Region: Eastern Mediterranean, Indian Ocean and Australia

Homeports: Piraeus (Greece); Istanbul (Turkey); Venice (Italy); Dubai (UAE); Mumbai (India); Singapore; and more

Following the Serenity, the Crystal Symphony is scheduled to resume service on September 1. Also renovated at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 50,000-ton vessel is set to offer a series of cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean, which will be followed by winter programs in the Indian Ocean and Australia.

Among the destinations being visited by the ship are the Greek Islands, the Adriatic Sea, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Southern Australia.