Manfredi Promises Enhanced Crystal Cruise Product

Crystal’s Executive Chairman, Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio has introduced the new chapter of Crystal and discussed the cruise line’s journey, values and plans for the future in a video published on the company’s Facebook page.

Commenting on what guests can expect, d’Ovidio said: “For the Crystal passengers that have been coming to Crystal and are coming back, you have my word. You’re going to find the same Crystal, enhanced.

“We’re talking about improvements, we’re not talking about radical changes.”

d’Ovidio also added that the cruise line is enhancing the suite capacity and upgrading public space areas.

“One of the great things is that Nobu is back. There’s no other Nobu on another cruise ship. It’s going to be only on the Crystal cruise ships. And with the Italian restaurant, which is called d’Ovidio after my family, we’re going to bring authentic Italian food, as if you were in Rome or Venice or Florence.

d’Ovidio, whose family has always been involved in the shipping and cruise business, said it’s very important to carry on the family legacy, hence the purchase of Crystal.

He added that the service on the reimagined Crystal ships is going to be amazing.

“We’re retaining 80 percent of our crew. They wanted to come back because they love the ships, they love the passengers that we’ve had onboard the ships and they love the product.”

Regarding Crystal’s partnership with Abercrombie & Kent, d’Ovidio said it is going to be a great enhancement available in-house.

“Abercrombie & Kent is a leader in the world for travel. It has offices around the world so it’s best suited to organize all the excursions.”