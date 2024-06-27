Crystal Orders Two New Cruise Ships from Fincantieri

Crystal announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri for two new luxury cruise ships.

The 690-passenger, 61,800-gross-ton ships will feature a host of amenities and innovative designs, the company said, ensuring unparalleled comfort and indulgence for guests.

The delivery date for the first ship is spring 2028. A delivery date for a second ship will be named later, the company said.

There is also an option for a third vessel for delivery in 2032.

“This order is another milestone in the 40 years of productive collaboration between Fincantieri and my family that started with Sitmar Cruises, continued with Silversea and now is flourishing again with Crystal,” said Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, Executive Chairman of A&K Travel Group.

“Our aim is to continue setting a new standard in cruising, offering our guests an unmatched level of service and sophistication. These new ships will receive the same level of attention I have reserve to my own house,” added Cristina Levis, CEO of A&K Travel Group.

“This order not only highlights the robust recovery of the cruise sector, in line with our Industrial Plan, but also reaffirms Fincantieri’s leadership, thanks to the operational excellence of our shipyards and the execution quality of our world-class supply chain,” stated Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri. “We are thrilled to partner with Crystal in our pursuit of innovation and excellence, under the guidance of a shipowner who has always been close to our Group, like Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio.”

Prominent architectural firms Studio Ibsen led by Prof. and Architect Adriana Granato and Studio Gem headed by Naval Arch. Giacomo Mortola and Naval Eng. Lorenzo Mortola will be leading the design efforts, along with a third international design firm yet to be appointed.

According to Crystal, a standout feature will be a promenade extending through the whole ships’ perimeter, similar to those loved by guests on Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity.

Culinary enthusiasts will be delighted by a variety of dining options, according to a press release, showcasing a variety of world-class cuisines including Umi Uma, the only Nobu at sea as well as recently announced Beefbar. Additionally, Crystal will continue its legacy of offering exclusive entertainment along with a sophisticated casino that includes an array of gaming options in an elegant setting.

Wellness and relaxation will be at the heart of the new ships, with a comprehensive Spa and state-of-the-art fitness center available to all guests. Families traveling with children will appreciate a dedicated area, designed to provide engaging activities and a safe space for younger guests.

The new ships will feature all-suite accommodations, with private verandas including a popular single occupancy category, with veranda, designed for solo travelers. This commitment to comfort is complemented by one of the highest crew-to-passenger ratios in this segment, ensuring personalized service and attention to detail.

The announcement comes two years after A&K Travel Group acquired Crystal in 2022, marking a new chapter for the cruise line.