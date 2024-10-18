Mitsui Ocean Cruises Partners with ITsynch to Digitize SOPs

Mitsui Ocean Cruises has chosen ITsynch’s Document Management System (DMS) to digitize and streamline its Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the tech company announced in a press release.

According to ITsynch, the companies are working closely to install DMS in Mitsui’s corporate headquarters, as well as on its ships, including the new Mitsui Ocean Fuji.

The partnership includes the deployment of ITsynch DataSync, which is said to facilitate ship-to-shore document replication, ensuring that SOPs and critical operational documents are always up to date and readily accessible.

A key component of the collaboration is building a comprehensive library of SOPs, designed to support smooth operational efficiency across the ship, ITsynch said.

“We thank the ITsynch team for supporting Mitsui Ocean Cruises with this important milestone,” said Mario Siebaldi, chief guest experience officer at Mitsui Ocean Cruises.

“Getting Operating Procedures and Standards to the end-user in a simple, integrated and mobile format is a critical step for a well-run operation,” he added.

“We are excited to be part of this transformative project with Mitsui Ocean Cruises,” said Alejandro O. De Carli, managing partner at ITsynch.

“By implementing ITsynch DMS and DataSync solutions, we are helping to create a more efficient digital environment for their SOP documentation, ensuring operational efficiency on the Mitsui Ocean Fuji and beyond,” he added.

Acquired from Carnival Corporation in 2023, the Mitsui Ocean Fuji is currently being prepared to launch service for Mitsui Ocean Cruises in December.

Formerly operated by Seabourn, the 450-guest luxury ship was built by the T. Mariotti shipyard in Italy and first entered service in 2009.

The vessel’s initial deployment includes a series of five- to 12-night cruises to destinations in Japan and South Korea, including Beppu, Busan, Koch and Matsuyama. The itineraries sail from Yokohama, Nagoya and Kobe.