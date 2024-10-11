Milton: Carnival Paradise to Dock in Miami; Elation Schedule Change

In a statement on its website, Carnival Cruise Line updated the status of vessels that have been affected by Hurricane Milton.

“Our Fleet Operations Center in Miami continues to monitor Milton, which has now downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone as it moves eastward in the Atlantic,” Carnival said.

“The safety of our guests and crew remains our priority, and our ships are sailing a safe distance from the storm,” the company added.

After sailing from Tampa on Oct. 6, 2024, the Carnival Paradise is now ending its current cruise in Miami on Friday, Oct. 11.

“Guests will have the option to return to the Tampa cruise terminal via complimentary shuttle or reboard the ship and remain onboard until Monday, Oct. 14,” Carnival explained.

Oct. 14, Carnival may dock the ship in either Port Canaveral or Tampa.

If the ship heads to Port Canaveral, a complimentary shuttle service to Tampa would be provided.

While the ship’s Oct. 10 sailing was recently cancelled, the Oct. 14 cruise may depart from Central Florida instead of Tampa.

“This voyage will be embarking in either Port Canaveral (complimentary shuttle service would be provided between Tampa and Port Canaveral) or Tampa (provided the port reopens by then),” Carnival explained.

Passengers will be informed of a decision via email and text alerts ahead of their departure, the company added.

Carnival also confirmed plans to operate a shortened cruise from Jacksonville onboard the Carnival Elation.

“The ship is now sailing a safe distance from the storm while we wait for clearance to return to Jacksonville. Due to strong winds and rough seas on Florida’s east coast, we will not be able to return before sometime Saturday, Oct. 12,” Carnival explained.

As a result, the cruise onboard the ship that was scheduled to depart on Oct. 10 is now expected to sail two days later.

While the sailing was initially set to visit destinations in the Bahamas, it will now feature no port visit, the company added.

Carnival previously confirmed delayed arrivals for additional ships in its fleet, including the Carnival Glory and the Carnival Sunrise.