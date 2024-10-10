Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Hurricane Milton Delays More Carnival Ships

Carnival Sunrise

As Hurricane Milton continues to impact cruise operations in Florida and the Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Line confirmed delays for more ships in its fleet.

Operating out of Port Canaveral, the Carnival Glory won’t be able to return to its homeport as scheduled on Friday, Oct. 11.

With the port currently closed, Carnival expects the ship to dock on Saturday, Oct. 12, kicking off its upcoming cruise to the Bahamas one day later.

“We are hopeful we will be able to operate with a shortened duration. We will provide more information about operational plans for this voyage, following the reopening of the port and after completion of a post-storm assessment,” the company said.

Sailing for three nights, the original itinerary of the cruise featured a visit to Bimini, in addition to a full day at sea.

While PortMiami is currently open for limited operations, the Carnival Sunrise will not be able to dock as scheduled on Thursday, Oct. 10.

As a result, the ship’s next cruise is now expected to depart on Friday, Oct. 11, with a shortened duration.

The Carnival Sunrise was initially scheduled to offer a four-night cruise to the Bahamas that featured visits to Nassau and Half Moon Cay.

Earlier this week, Carnival also confirmed delays for the Carnival Elation and the Carnival Paradise, which sail from Jacksonville and Tampa, respectively.

Initially set to return to its homeport on Thursday, Oct. 10, the Elation remains at sea while waiting for clearance to dock.

While additional details are still being finalized, the ship’s upcoming cruise is expected to operate with a shorter duration.

The Carnival Paradise is facing a similar situation in Tampa, with its homeport currently closed for all marine operations.

The vessel’s next sailing, which was scheduled to embark on Thursday, Oct. 10, has been cancelled by Carnival.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

67 Ships | 172,156 Berths | $57.1 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Access
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.