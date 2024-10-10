Hurricane Milton Delays More Carnival Ships

As Hurricane Milton continues to impact cruise operations in Florida and the Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Line confirmed delays for more ships in its fleet.

Operating out of Port Canaveral, the Carnival Glory won’t be able to return to its homeport as scheduled on Friday, Oct. 11.

With the port currently closed, Carnival expects the ship to dock on Saturday, Oct. 12, kicking off its upcoming cruise to the Bahamas one day later.

“We are hopeful we will be able to operate with a shortened duration. We will provide more information about operational plans for this voyage, following the reopening of the port and after completion of a post-storm assessment,” the company said.

Sailing for three nights, the original itinerary of the cruise featured a visit to Bimini, in addition to a full day at sea.

While PortMiami is currently open for limited operations, the Carnival Sunrise will not be able to dock as scheduled on Thursday, Oct. 10.

As a result, the ship’s next cruise is now expected to depart on Friday, Oct. 11, with a shortened duration.

The Carnival Sunrise was initially scheduled to offer a four-night cruise to the Bahamas that featured visits to Nassau and Half Moon Cay.

Earlier this week, Carnival also confirmed delays for the Carnival Elation and the Carnival Paradise, which sail from Jacksonville and Tampa, respectively.

Initially set to return to its homeport on Thursday, Oct. 10, the Elation remains at sea while waiting for clearance to dock.

While additional details are still being finalized, the ship’s upcoming cruise is expected to operate with a shorter duration.

The Carnival Paradise is facing a similar situation in Tampa, with its homeport currently closed for all marine operations.

The vessel’s next sailing, which was scheduled to embark on Thursday, Oct. 10, has been cancelled by Carnival.