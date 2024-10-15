Keel Laid for Third Royal Caribbean Icon

The construction of the third Icon Class ship is now underway, Royal Caribbean International announced in a press release.

According to the company, the milestone was celebrated with a keel-laying ceremony at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland, that took place on Oct. 7, 2024.

The soon-to-be-named ship is scheduled to debut in 2026, with more details set to be released in the coming months.

At the celebration in Finland, the first building block was placed in the drydock where the 250,800-ton vessel will take shape.

The keel is known as the backbone of a ship and lies at the bottom and center of its hull, Royal Caribbean explained.

Teams from both the cruise line and the Meyer Turku shipyard took part in the celebration, the company added.

Wishing the ship good fortune, they placed a layer of freshly minted coins before the steel block was lifted and put in position.

The third Icon Class ship follows the Icon of the Seas, which entered service earlier this year, and the Star of the Seas, which is scheduled to debut in Port Canaveral in August 2025.

According to Royal Caribbean, details of the 5,610-guest ship will be released soon and will include the combination of experiences that defines the Icon Class roster.

The ship series is set to continue with a fourth vessel in 2027 and options for a fifth and sixth in the future.

Each Icon Class ship offers over 40 ways to dine, drink, and be entertained, Royal Caribbean said, with options ranging from “adrenaline-pumping thrills” to “unrivaled ways to chill.”

Among the highlights of the ships is one of the largest water parks at sea, which features six of the fastest and tallest waterslides at sea, as well as seven swimming pools.