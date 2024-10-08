Here Are The New Ships Set to Debut for Norwegian Cruise Line

With an extensive orderbook, Norwegian Cruise Line is set to introduce eight new vessels to its fleet through 2036.

In addition to four additional Prima-class vessels, the company is also building a new ship class, which will become among the largest cruise vessels in the world.

The latest edition of the Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index shows that eight ships are currently on order for the brand. Here are all the details:

Norwegian Aqua

Debut Date: March 2025

Capacity: 3,571 guests

Tonnage: 156,300

Shipyard: Fincantieri

Status: Under construction in Italy

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the Norwegian Aqua is scheduled to enter service for Norwegian Cruise Line in March 2025.

As the third ship in the company’s Prima class, the 156,300-ton vessel will be slightly larger than the Norwegian Prima and the Norwegian Viva, incorporating more public areas and additional cabins. It is also set to debut new features, including the world’s first hybrid waterslide/roller coaster.

Norwegian Luna

Debut Date: April 2026

Capacity: 3,571 guests

Tonnage: 156,300

Shipyard: Fincantieri

Status: Under construction in Italy

The Norwegian Luna is set to enter service in April 2026 as the fourth ship in Norwegian Cruise Line’s Prima class.

A sister to the Norwegian Aqua, the ship will offer similar features, including a selection of new specialty restaurants and a tech sports court that turns into a nightclub. Presently being built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 3,571-guest ship is scheduled to sail in the Caribbean during its inaugural season.

Prima Class V

Debut Date: 2027

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Tonnage: 169,000

Shipyard: Fincantieri

Status: Ordered

Following the Norwegian Aqua and the Norwegian Luna, the fifth Prima-class ship will see a further increase in capacity and size.

Scheduled for a 2027 delivery, the 169,000-ton ship will be able to accommodate 3,650 guests at full occupancy and will also be methanol-ready.

Prima Class VI

Debut Date: 2028

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Tonnage: 169,000

Shipyard: Fincantieri

Status: Ordered

Another Prima-class vessel is scheduled to be delivered to Norwegian Cruise Line by the Fincantieri shipyard in 2028.

Closing out the six-ship series, the methanol-ready vessel will also be larger, with capacity for 3,650 guests and 169,000 tons.

New Ship Class

Debut Dates: 2030, 2032, 2034 and 2036

Capacity: 5,100 guests each

Tonnage: 225,000 each

Shipyard: Fincantieri

Status: Ordered

Norwegian Cruise Line is also developing a new ship class, which is expected to have its first ship in service by 2030. With capacity for over 5,100 guests and at 225,000 tons each, the new vessels will be the largest ever operated by the company and among the largest in the world.

Four vessels of the new design are currently on order at the Fincantieri shipyard, with deliveries scheduled through 2036.

According to the latest edition of the Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index, the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet will include 27 ships by 2036.

The digital report presents a full picture of the present and future cruise fleet, covering key metrics such as cruise line, ship name, build date, guest capacity, crew capacity and more.