New Norwegian Aqua Floats Out At Fincantieri

Norwegian Cruise Line and its partners at Fincantieri celebrated the float out of the Norwegian Aqua from the drydock at the shipyard in Marghera (Venice), Italy.

This marks the completion of the external work on the ship ahead of its April 2025 debut.

As per maritime tradition, two ceremonial coins were welded into the Norwegian Aqua, which historically symbolized an offering to gods and goddesses of the sea in exchange for good luck and safe passage. The ceremony was followed by a blessing by a local chaplain and celebratory champagne breaking across the ship’s hull.

“We are excited to celebrate another milestone with our partners at Fincantieri, who are integral to the Prima Class journey and supporting us in evolving the amazing experience we design and deliver for our guests,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Building upon the guest-favorite features of the award-winning vessels of this class, the 10 percent increase in space provides us with more flexibility to deliver more offerings and more beautifully designed venues for our guests to relax and explore on board Norwegian Aqua.”

At 156,300 gross tons and a length that spans 1,056 feet, the Norwegian Aqua will be 10 percent larger than the first two Prima Class ships. The ship will also offer luxurious accommodations in The Haven by Norwegian®, including the line’s first-ever Three-Bedroom Duplex Haven Suites.

“We are excited to mark this significant moment with Norwegian Cruise Line as we witness the float out of Norwegian Aqua, which represents a new chapter in our long-lasting partnership,” said Luigi Matarazzo, general manager of the Fincantieri Merchant Ships Division. “We are proud to be part of this transformative journey in which innovation, a cornerstone of our industrial plan, is one of our key points, as we strive to push boundaries and elevate industry standards.”