Costa Diadema Completes Ten Years in Service

The Costa Diadema completed its tenth year of service for Costa Cruises this month, after being delivered to Costa Cruises on October 25, 2014.

With a design based on Carnival Cruise Line’s Dream class, the 3,700-guest vessel was built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.

According to the shipbuilder, the construction of the 500 million euro ship involved approximately 1,000 direct workers, in addition to another 2,500 subcontractors and about 400 contracted suppliers.

After debuting as Costa’s largest-ever ship, the Costa Diadema started its maiden season in Trieste on November 1, 2019 as thevessel kicked off a pre-inaugural cruise that ended in Genoa—where the ship was christened six days later.

At the time, the naming event was described by Costa as a confirmation of its attachment to the Italian city, where it had opened expanded headquarters a few months earlier.

Chosen after a contest, travel agent Carolina Miceli served as the ship’s godmother for the ceremony.

The vessel then embarked on its inaugural voyage on November 8, 2019, offering a seven-night cruise to the Western Mediterranean.

Sailing from multiple homeports, the itinerary featured visits to ports in Italy, Spain, and France, including Naples, La Spezia, Savona, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca and Marseille.

The Costa Diadema continued to offer year-round cruises in the Western Mediterranean for several years before debuting in new regions, including the Middle East, South America and Northern Europe.

After concluding a summer program in Scandinavia, the vessel is currently offering a fall cruise program in the Canaries before repositioning to South America.

Between December and April, the Costa Diadema offers a series of cruises to Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Being offered by the ship for the first time, the seven-night itineraries feature visits to Santos, Itajaí, Buenos Aires and Montevideo.

In 2025, the Diadema is scheduled to offer seven-night cruises to the Norwegian Fjords, departing from Kiel in Germany and Copenhagen in Denmark.