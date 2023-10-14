Three Costa Ships to South America in 2024-25

Costa Cruises will deploy three ships in South America in 2024-25.

According to a press release, the Costa Diadema, the Costa Pacifica and the Costa Favolosa will be based in the region during the season, which stretches between November 2024 and April 2025.

The Costa Diadema is scheduled to offer new itineraries that sail between Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.

Departing from Santos and Itajaí on a weekly basis, the 3,700-guest ship will offer regular cruises to Buenos Aires and Montevideo.

Offering short cruises from Santos as well, the Diadema will once again serve as Costa’s largest cruise ship in the region.

The Costa Pacifica will also offer a new set of itineraries during the 2024-25 season. Returning to Brazil after a four-year gap, the 2009-built cruise ship will be based out of Santos and Rio de Janeiro.

During its three-month program in the country, the Pacifica is scheduled to offer a series of three- to eight-night domestic cruises that feature visits to popular destinations, including Ilhabela, Porto Belo, Búzios, Angra do Reis and Balneário Camboriú.

In yet another first, the ship is also scheduled to anchor off Santos on Dec. 31, in order to watch the city’s New Years firework display.

The Costa Favolosa will cruise between Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil. Offering additional itinerary choices in the region, the 3,012-guest vessel will sail a regular eight-night cruise that includes visits to Rio de Janeiro, Ilhabela, Balneário Camboriú, Ilha Grande, Montevideo and Buenos Aires.

“We have a lot of new features for the 2024-25 season and by opening sales now we are helping more travelers be able to plan their holidays in advance and have the best conditions for an unforgettable experience on board our ships,” said Dario Rustico, Costa Cruises Executive President for South and Central America and Regional Director for the Americas.