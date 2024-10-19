Carnival Vista Repaired After Developing New Propulsion Issues

After facing a series of technical challenges between August and September, the Carnival Vista recently developed new propulsion issues that have since been rectified.

According to an update shared by Carnival Cruise Line, the 2017-built vessel arrived later at its homeport in Port Canaveral on Oct. 13, 2024.

“The ship has developed an issue that is limiting its speed and will be returning to Port Canaveral later than scheduled,” the company said in a statement sent to guests who were set to board the ship on that date.

As a result, the cruise’s embarkation had to be revised, with guests embarking a few hours after their initially scheduled time slots.

Now offering a cruise to the Eastern Caribbean, the Carnival Vista also departed from Port Canaveral later, setting sail at 3:30 a.m.

No further impact to the cruise’s itinerary, which includes visits to Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk, and Amber Cove, is expected.

Responding to a comment from a guest, Carnival’s brand ambassador John Heald said that the most recent issue is unrelated to previous propulsion problems faced by the ship.

“The technicians that had been onboard repaired everything, and it was a completely separate issue from any previous one,” he explained, noting that there’s no additional impact expected to the ship’s upcoming itineraries.

After facing a series of technical issues starting in mid-August, the Carnival Vista was taken out of service to undergo maintenance.

With an eight-night cruise canceled to make room for the repairs, the 4,000-guest vessel resumed service on Sep. 15, 2024.

Earlier this year, the vessel crossed the Atlantic Ocean to undergo a 30-day routine dry dock in Cadiz, Spain.

After returning to North America with no guests onboard, the ship resumed its regular schedule in Port Canaveral in February.

The Carnival Vista also faced propulsion issues in previous years, with reports of itinerary changes in 2022 and emergency repairs in 2019.

At the time, a floating drydock was deployed to the Caribbean to facilitate repairs to the ship’s two azipods.