Carnival Vista Resumes Service Following Repairs

After undergoing repairs at Port Canaveral, the Carnival Vista welcomed guests back on September 15, 2024.

Facing propulsion problems, the Carnival Cruise Line ship had to be taken out of service earlier this month for unscheduled maintenance.

At the time, Carnival said that a technical issue was limiting Carnival Vista’s cruising speed, which led to the cancellation of an eight-night cruise to the Southern Caribbean.

After welcoming passengers back onboard on Sunday, the vessel embarked on a six-night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean.

Sailing roundtrip from Port Canaveral, the cruise features visits to Grand Turk and Amber Cove, in addition to Half Moon Cay, one of Carnival Corporation’s private island destinations in the Bahamas.

Continuing its year-round operations in the Caribbean, the Carnival Vista is set to offer additional six- and eight-night cruises from its Central Florida homeport.

In addition to Grand Turk, Amber Cove and Half Moon Cay, the itineraries feature visits to Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, St. Maarten and more.

According to reports from passengers onboard, the Carnival Vista started facing propulsion issues in early August.

After seeing the 4,000-guest vessel missing scheduled ports of call, Carnival announced plans to make repairs on board ahead of the August 18, 2024 schedule.

At the time, the company sent a statement to booked guests to confirm their cruise, saying that the ship would undergo maintenance to fix its propulsion issues before setting sail from Port Canaveral.

To accommodate the repairs, the vessel arrived at its homeport earlier than planned before sailing at 3:30 AM.

Built by the Fincantieri shipyard in 2017, the Carnival Vista crossed the Atlantic Ocean earlier this year to undergo a 30-day drydock in Spain.

In addition to receiving Carnival’s new hull livery, the vessel underwent technical maintenance and general upkeep before resuming service in early February.