Carnival Shortens Vista Sailing Due to Drydock Delay

Carnival Cruise Line is delaying the embarkation of the first post-drydock cruise of the Carnival Vista, which was scheduled from Port Canaveral on Feb. 15.

Currently returning to the United States after a refurbishment in Europe, the 2016-built vessel will now resume service one day later.

“The enhancements completed on the Carnival Vista are certain to make this popular ship even more popular with our guests,” Carnival Cruise Line said in a statement sent to booked guests.

“However, we experienced a slight delay departing from the shipyard in Cádiz, Spain. Although the crew is trying to make up time on the transatlantic return, we have now determined that, due to unfavorable weather, the ship will be arriving in Port Canaveral a day later than scheduled,” the company explained.

As a result, the cruise previously scheduled to depart on Feb. 15 will now operate as a two-day cruise to the Bahamas. Sailing on Feb. 16, the sailing will include a visit to Nassau, Carnival added.

“We know you were looking forward to the full itinerary we intended to operate and sincerely apologize for this unexpected change of plans,” the company added in the letter, which was issued on Feb. 12.

Affected guests will receive a one-day pro-rated refund of their cruise fares, in addition to a $50 per person onboard credit.

The credit is limited to a maximum of $100 per cabin and is being offered as a gesture of appreciation for guests’ understanding, Carnival said.

Pre-paid gratuities and pre-purchased beverage and Wi-Fi packages will also be adjusted to reflect the shortened duration of the cruise, with partial refunds set to be issued to their original form of payment.

Carnival is also providing up to $200 per person reimbursement for any expanses associated with non-refundable air change fees.

Sailing from Port Canaveral on a year-round basis, the Carnival Vista offers a series of cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.