Viking Cruises Reveals Name and Itineraries of 2026 Newbuild

The next ship being built for Viking Cruises will carry the name Viking Mira when it enters service for the brand.

Following the Viking Vela, which debuts later this year, and the Viking Vesta, which is set to be delivered in mid-2025, the Mira is set to enter service in 2026.

According to the company’s website, the new 998-guest luxury vessel will kick off its maiden season in the Western Mediterranean on June 5, 2026.

Before embarking on a repositioning voyage to Northern Europe, the Viking Mira offers a seven-night cruise to destinations in Italy, France, Monaco, and Spain.

Sailing from Civitavecchia to Barcelona, the inaugural cruise follows Viking’s “Iconic Western Mediterranean” itinerary and features visits to Livorno, Monte Carlo, Marseille and Sete.

The newbuild is then set to offer a 14-night voyage that links Barcelona to Reykjavik, with ports of call in Spain, Portugal, Ireland and England.

Upon arriving in Iceland, the vessel offers a series of cruises in the region, which also sail to Scandinavia, Great Britain and the North Sea.

The schedule includes the “Into the Midnight Sun” voyage, a 14-night itinerary that sails between Tilbury and Bergen.

The open-jaw cruise combines destinations in the British Isles and Norway, also visiting Honningsvåg, which serves as a getaway for the North Cape.

Other featured itineraries include the “Iceland’s Majestic Landscapes,” a 12-night cruise that visits nine destinations in Iceland, Norway and the Faroe Islands.

As Viking’s 13th oceangoing newbuild, Viking Mira is currently being built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.

According to the company, the vessel was designed “at a scale that allows direct access into small and large ports alike.”

The all-veranda small ship also offers an array of facilities that include a complete wellness center, two specialty restaurants, a main dining room and a theater.

After exercising options for two more new builds for delivery in 2029, Viking’s orderbook includes eight new cruise vessels.