Viking Cruises’ 2025 Newbuild to be Named Viking Vesta

The newest Viking vessel will carry the name Viking Vesta. According to the company’s website, the newbuild is set to enter service in mid-2025.

Following the 2024-built Viking Vela, the upscale vessel will also be slightly larger than Viking’s previous newbuilds.

As the 12th new ocean-going cruise ship built for the brand since the debut of the 2015-built Viking Star, the Vesta will be ten meters longer, as well as two meters wider than its predecessors.

The extra space allows for the addition of new staterooms, which will up the ship’s capacity to 998 guests.

Part of Viking Vesta’s inaugural program is also available on Viking’s website. After starting service in early July, the newbuild is set to offer a series of cruises in the Mediterranean.

The schedule features seven- to 21-night voyages to different destinations in the region, including the Grek Islands, the French Riviera, the Adriatic Sea, and more.

Among the itineraries is the 12-night “Mediterranean Odyssey,” which sails from Venice to Barcelona and features destinations in Italy, Croatia, Greece, Monaco, France and Spain.

The Viking Vesta is also poised to offer two cruises to Northern Europe and Iceland during its maiden season.

Sailing to Iceland, Portugal, Spain, England and Ireland, the 14-night voyages take place soon after the ship’s inaugural cruise in July.

According to Viking, the new Vesta is an all-veranda small ship designed to “dock where larger ships cannot.”

Onboard, the 47,000-ton ship offers an array of facilities that include a complete wellness center, two specialty restaurants, a main dining room and a theater.

The Vesta will also offer several bars and lounges, a winter garden, two pool decks and different stateroom categories, including the Owner’s Suite.

The multi-room, 140-square-meter accommodation is the largest onboard and features a series of amenities that include a dining area for six, a private library, an ocean-view dry sauna, and more.