Viking Orders Two More Cruise Ships for 2029 Deliveries

Viking Sky

Viking has exercised two more shipbuilding options with Fincantieri for two newbuild cruise ships for delivery in 2029, according to the company’s first quarter earnings presentation.

Viking said it had picked up the options in May for two more 998-guest ocean-going ships, bringing the company’s newbuild orderbook to eight ships with options for two more.

Viking delivery schedule:

  • 2024: Viking Vela
  • 2025: Viking Vesta
  • 2026: Two Newbuilds
  • 2027: One Newbuild
  • 2028: One Newbuild
  • 2029: Two Newbuilds
  • 2030: Two Options

