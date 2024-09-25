Silversea 2024 Cruise Capacity Breakdown

With a unique combination of expedition and luxury sailings, Silversea’s cruise capacity features a balanced deployment mix for 2024.

According to the latest edition of the Cruise Industry News Annual Report, the company’s fleet is cruising to 15 major cruise destinations this year, including Antarctica, Northern Europe, Asia/Pacific, the Caribbean, Alaska and more.

With five ships offering summer programs in the region, the Mediterranean has the largest share of the company’s capacity this year.

Delivered by the Meyer Werft shipyard earlier this year, the new Silver Ray is the highlight of the company’s Europe lineup.

After entering service in June, the LNG-powered ship is offering a series of seven- to 12-night cruises to the Mediterranean that sail from ports in Italy, Greece, Spain and Portugal.

With the Silver Nova debuting in the region, Alaska is also seeing significant capacity from Silversea in 2024.

Sailing along with the Silver Muse, the 2023-built vessel offered open-jaw cruises departing from Vancouver and Seward.

Completing the company’s lineup in the region this year, the Silver Cloud also offers an expedition cruise to Alaska after crossing the Northwest Passage.

With the Silver Cloud, the Silver Wind and the Silver Endeavour dedicated to the product on a year-round basis, Silversea’s expedition offering for 2024 are highlighted by Antarctica.

Sailing from Chile and King George Island, the three ships are set to spend the upcoming winter offering exploration cruises that not only visit Antarctica but also South Georgia, the Falklands and more.

The company’s expedition schedule is also highlighted by the debut of the Silver Cloud in Australia’s Kimberley.

Increasing the company’s capacity in the region, the vessel replaced the Silver Explorer, which left the fleet in late 2023, for a series of expedition cruises between Darwin and Broome.

Other regions where Silversea is offering itineraries in 2024 include Northern Europe, Asia/Pacific, South America, the Indian Ocean, the Caribbean, Canada/NE and Africa, among others.