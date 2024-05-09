Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Silver Nova Makes Alaska Debut

Silver Nova

Silversea’s new ship, the Silver Nova, has arrived in Alaska for the first time, offering seven-day voyages through September 5, 2024.

Silver Nova’s inaugural Alaska season features 18 sailings, including: 

  • Vancouver to Seward (Anchorage, Alaska) from June 20-27, 2024: Guests will explore Ketchikan as well as the region’s fishing and logging past. 
  • Seward (Anchorage, Alaska) to Vancouver from July 25-August 1, 2024: The seven-day voyage takes guests to witness the wildlife of the Inside Passage and admire the Hubbard Glacier.  

 

The ship’s inaugural season in Alaska also marks the introduction of the S.A.L.T. program to the region. 

“We’re delighted to celebrate the inauguration of S.A.L.T. in Alaska,” said Adam Sachs, director of S.A.L.T., Silversea. “The program will enable our guests to connect meaningfully with the region through bespoke, enriching culinary experiences. From exploring the best ways to prepare wild local salmon in S.A.L.T. Lab classes designed by experts to immersive experiences ashore, the range of culinary experiences on offer will provide a unique lens through which our guests can deep dive into the local culture.”

New onboard S.A.L.T. enrichments for Alaska include:

  • The S.A.L.T. Kitchen will offer local dishes and delicacies, including Cured Duck Breast with Traditional Alaskan Frybread and Tangy Redcurrant Jam and Alaskan Salmon Pie;
  • The “Wild Salmon: An Alaskan Way of Life” S.A.L.T. Lab class;
  • In the evenings, S.A.L.T. Lab transforms into the S.A.L.T. Chef’s Table, offering delicacies such as  salmon smoked at the table with pilot bread and salmon roe ; Dungeness crab salad; and birch-syrup braised duck with morel mushrooms .

 

