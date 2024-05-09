Silver Nova Makes Alaska Debut

Silversea’s new ship, the Silver Nova, has arrived in Alaska for the first time, offering seven-day voyages through September 5, 2024.

Silver Nova’s inaugural Alaska season features 18 sailings, including:

Vancouver to Seward (Anchorage, Alaska) from June 20-27, 2024: Guests will explore Ketchikan as well as the region’s fishing and logging past.

Seward (Anchorage, Alaska) to Vancouver from July 25-August 1, 2024: The seven-day voyage takes guests to witness the wildlife of the Inside Passage and admire the Hubbard Glacier.

The ship’s inaugural season in Alaska also marks the introduction of the S.A.L.T. program to the region.

“We’re delighted to celebrate the inauguration of S.A.L.T. in Alaska,” said Adam Sachs, director of S.A.L.T., Silversea. “The program will enable our guests to connect meaningfully with the region through bespoke, enriching culinary experiences. From exploring the best ways to prepare wild local salmon in S.A.L.T. Lab classes designed by experts to immersive experiences ashore, the range of culinary experiences on offer will provide a unique lens through which our guests can deep dive into the local culture.”

New onboard S.A.L.T. enrichments for Alaska include: