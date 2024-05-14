New Silver Ray Delivered by Meyer Werft

Silversea has taken delivery of Silver Ray, the second ship in its Nova Class.

Boarding Silver Ray in Eemshaven on May 14, Jason Liberty, Royal Caribbean Group’s president and CEO, celebrated the ship’s official handover with Bert Hernandez, president of Silversea; Bernard Meyer, Chairman of the Meyer Group, and Bernd Eikens, the Meyer Group CEO; executives from the Meyer Werft shipyard and Royal Caribbean Group; and Captain Alessandro Zanello.

Due to embark on her maiden voyage from Lisbon on June 15, Silver Ray will spend her inaugural season in the Mediterranean before crossing the Atlantic to the Americas in December 2024, the company said.

“We are thrilled to take delivery of Silver Ray, the newest ultra-luxury and expedition jewel in Royal Caribbean Group’s game-changing fleet,” said Liberty. “Delivering the best vacation experiences responsibly is at the heart of everything we do. We are fortunate to have the best people working together to dream and create unforgettable experiences for our guests, including the Meyer Werft shipyard team, whose partnership has enabled us to continue pushing boundaries.’’

“Silver Ray, the second ship in our cutting-edge Nova Class, alongside sister ship Silver Nova, beautifully encompasses Royal Caribbean Group’s vision for the future of innovative ultra-luxury and expedition cruise travel,” said Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea. “In addition to being one of the most energy efficient ships ever built, Silver Ray’s game-changing, outward-facing ship design enables greater access and connection for our guests to the incredible destinations we visit. As far as firsts go, I feel honored that my first delivery as president of Silversea is to welcome Silver Ray to our fleet alongside Jason, my Royal Caribbean Group colleagues, and the wonderful Meyer Werft team. I can’t wait for our guests to experience everything this remarkable ship has to offer.”

“The delivery of Silver Ray, two days earlier than scheduled, marks an important milestone for us,” said Bernd Eikens, CEO of the Meyer Group. “The entire Meyer Werft team has worked hard with our partners to bring this ship to life and today, we have delivered another great ship to Silversea.”

Following a conveyance of approximately 40km down the River Ems from the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg at the end of April, the Silver Ray completed her technical and nautical sea trials in the North Sea on May 8 — under the watch of Captain Alessandro Zanello, the shipyard’s captain and expert local pilots.