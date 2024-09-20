Carnival Luminosa Starts Repositioning Voyage to Australia

The Carnival Luminosa recently sailed from North America for a 22-day repositioning cruise to Sydney, Australia.

Marking the end of the ship’s summer schedule in Alaska, the trans-Pacific cruise departed from Seattle on Sep. 19, 2024.

Before arriving in Australia, the Luminosa is set to visit ports of call in Hawaii, Tahiti and the South Pacific.

Highlights of the itinerary include a 14-hour call to Honolulu, as well as stops in French Polynesia’s Moorea and Papeete.

In addition to several days at sea, the cruise also features a visit to Suva in Fiji, an island country in Melanesia.

Upon arriving in Australia in mid-October, the Carnival Luminosa is set to offer a series of cruises in the South Pacific.

The winter cruise program includes departures from Sydney and Brisbane, with itineraries set to visit destinations in New Zealand, New Caledonia, Vanuatu, Espiritu Santo, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

The Carnival Luminosa is also scheduled to visit ports of call in different parts of Australia, including the Great Barrier Reef and Queensland.

In early April, the 2009-built ship offers a 29-night repositioning cruise to Seattle ahead of its third consecutive summer in Alaska and Canada.

The month-long itinerary departs from Brisbane and sails to eight destinations in Japan and Alaska, such as Naha, Tokyo, Seward and Ketchikan.

Transferred to Carnival Cruise Line in 2022, the Carnival Luminosa was constructed for sister brand Costa Cruises at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.

With a design similar to Carnival’s Spirit Class, the 2,260-guest ship underwent a major refurbishment before entering service for the U.S.-based cruise line.

As part of the refit, the Luminosa received most of Carnival’s signature features, such as the Cloud 9 Spa, the Carnival Seaside Theater, the Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, the Alchemy Bar and the Limelight Lounge.