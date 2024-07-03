Pearl Mist Celebrates Ten Years in Service

Pearl Seas Cruises’ Pearl Mist has just completed ten years of service. Built by Irving Shipbuilding in Halifax, the 210-guest ship welcomed its first guests in June 2014.

Initially set to debut in 2008, the ship’s inaugural cruise saw a six-year delay due to issues that included litigation.

The situation ultimately ended in a lengthy legal dispute between the shipyard and Pearl Seas.

In 2013, following a court settlement, the Pearl Mist was towed to the Chesapeake Shipbuilding yard in Maryland, where it was finished.

Following the additional work, the Pearl Mist finally departed on its maiden voyage on June 28, 2014.

During its inaugural season, the 5,109-ton coastal vessel offered seven-, ten- and 11-night cruises on the Great Lakes and the Saint Lawrence Seaway, in the Canadian Maritimes and New England.

In 2023, the Pearl Mist underwent a total interior redesign ahead of its ninth summer program in the region.

According to Pearl Mist Cruises, the refit aimed at elevating the ship’s interiors to “the finest available in small cruising.”

The redesign was created by blending casual elegance with comfortable luxury, the company added, incorporating fresh colors, new furniture, and new carpets.

Regionally inspired artwork was also added, with themes that emphasize the local historical, cultural, and geographical influences characteristic of the regions that the ship visits.

In 2024, the Pearl Mist is operating its largest-ever Great Lakes season, offering four itineraries that feature visits to 16 destinations.

The program also marked the introduction of a new 14-night Great Lakes Explorer itinerary between Duluth, Minnesota, and Toronto, Canada, offering the chance to sail all five Great Lakes in a single journey.

In addition to all-balcony staterooms, the Pearl Mist offers two indoor lounges, a library, a dining room, a lobby, and several outdoor spaces.