Pearl Seas Cruises Opens 2024 Great Lakes Season

Pearl Seas Cruises announced its biggest Great Lakes season yet, featuring four itineraries that visit 16 ports.

The line also introduced a new 14-night Great Lakes Explorer itinerary between Duluth, Minnesota, and Toronto, Canada, offering the chance to sail all five Great Lakes in a single journey.

Kicking off May 24, the 2024 Great Lakes season runs through late September, offering an 11-night Great Lakes and Georgian Bay itinerary and a seven-night Great Lakes itinerary, both sailing between Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto, Canada; the new 14-night Great Lakes Explorer voyage between Duluth, WI, and Toronto, Canada; and a 15-night St. Lawrence Seaway and Great Lakes sailing between Milwaukee, WI, and Québec, Canada.

Great Lakes itineraries explore the world’s largest freshwater ecosystem and cruise all five lakes: Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie, and Ontario, as well as Georgian Bay, a UNESCO-designated Biosphere Reserve. Travelers will enjoy shoreside excursions, from visiting Niagara Falls and exploring Mackinac Island by horse-drawn carriage to learning about the history of the automobile at The Henry Ford Museum in Detroit, MI.

Pearl Seas offers pre-cruise hotel packages for cruises departing from Milwaukee, WI; Duluth, MN; and Toronto, ON.