Pearl Seas Unveils Complete Interior Redesign of Pearl Mist

In celebration of the opening of the 2023 cruise season, Pearl Seas Cruises announced a complete interior redesign of the Pearl Mist.

Carter Robertson, president of Pearl Seas Cruises, said that the new design has elevated Pearl Mist’s décor to the finest available in small ship cruising, masterfully blending the casual elegance and comfortable luxury that its guests enjoy.

The Pearl Mist’s new design will be revealed to guests aboard the first cruise of the season, departing from Portland, Maine May 6, 2023.

The Pearl Mist has been repainted with fresh colors and upgraded with new furniture and carpets, including regionally-inspired artwork. The design company incorporated themes that emphasize the local historical, cultural, and geographical influences characteristic of the regions that the Pearl Mist visits.

The Pearl Seas will begin the 2023 season with a seven-night Maine Coast and Canadian Harbors cruise, sailing roundtrip from Portland, Maine. This will be followed by Pearl Seas’ longest itinerary, a 15-night Canadian Maritimes and St. Lawrence Seaway cruise, departing from Portland, Maine to Toronto, Canada.

The popular Great Lakes cruise season will open on May 28, 2023, with an 11-night Great Lakes and Georgian Bay itinerary followed by a shorter Great Lakes cruise sailing on June 8. Both itineraries will be operating until the end of August 2023.