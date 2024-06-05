TUI Cruises Brand Celebrates 15 Years

The TUI Cruises brand recently celebrated its 15th anniversary. Created as a joint venture between the Royal Caribbean Group and TUI AG, the Germany-based company launched into cruise service with its first ship on May 18, 2009.

With its name chosen in a public contest, the Mein Schiff debuted in Hamburg during a ceremony that included the German singer, songwriter and TV host Ina Müller serving as godmother.

Previously operated by Celebrity Cruises, the 1996-built Mein Schiff made its debut for TUI Cruises following a 50-million-euro refurbishment.

During the two-month conversion, the former Celebrity Galaxy underwent a significant rebuild, getting a new look and new features designed to cater to the German market.

For its maiden season, the Mein Schiff offered ten-night cruises in the Baltic Sea during the summer, in addition to 11-night cruises in the Mediterranean during the fall.

In November 2009, the 1,900-guest ship repositioned to the Caribbean for a series of alternating seven-day cruises departing from the Dominican Republic.

Serving the premium market, TUI Cruises also added the former Celebrity Mercury to its fleet a few years later. Renamed Mein Schiff 2, the 1997-built vessel joined its sister ship in the German market in May 2011.

At the same time, the company launched a newbuild program in partnership with the shipyard now known as Meyer Turku.

While the original Mein Schiff and the Mein Schiff 2 later left the fleet, the company is currently operating a fleet of six ships.

Under constant expansion, the company is set to welcome another new vessel, the Mein Schiff 7, in late June.

In addition to new ships, the company also expanded its operations to more destinations. In 2024, TUI Cruises is offering itineraries in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Canary Islands, the Caribbean, Canada & New England, South Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the Far East.

In another major development, the company is set to introduce a new ship class in 2025 with the LNG-powered Mein Schiff Relax.

Set to be followed by a sister ship in 2026, the 4,000-guest vessel is currently under construction in Italy and will be the largest ever operated by the brand.