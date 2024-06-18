Silver Ray Sets Sail on Maiden Voyage in the Mediterranean

Silversea Cruises’ new ship, Silver Ray, embarked on its maiden voyage last Saturday.

According to a press release, the LNG-powered vessel departed from Lisbon, Portugal, on a one-way cruise to Civitavecchia, Italy.

The 12-day itinerary includes visits to several destinations in the Mediterranean, including ports of call in Spain, France, Monaco and Italy.

After departing from Lisbon, the Silver Ray is set to visit Cádiz, Málaga, Valencia, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Palamos, Saint Tropez, Monte Carlo and Livorno before arriving in Civitavecchia, the port for Rome.

Built by the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, the Silver Ray became Silversea’s 12th ship following a delivery ceremony in mid-May.

On Wednesday, June 12, the 728-guest ship was officially named during a celebration at the Port of Lisbon.

For the event, Jason Liberty, president and CEO of the Royal Caribbean Group, was joined by Bert Hernandez, celebrating his first naming as Silversea’s president.

Dr. Josefina Olascoaga, an ocean scientist and Silver Ray’s godmother, and Alessandro Zanello, the ship’s captain, officially named the vessel followed by a ceremonial champagne bottle break on the ship’s hull, a maritime tradition.

The celebration included a bagpipe performance, a tradition of the Royal Caribbean Group, alongside live dance performances, and renditions of the U.S. and Portuguese national anthems.

The Silver Ray will spend its inaugural season in the Mediterranean before crossing the Atlantic in December 2024.

During its first winter program, the ship is set to offer itineraries across the Americas, visiting the Caribbean, South America and the Panama Canal.

The deployment also includes a 20-night cruise to Brazil and the Amazon River. Sailing from Rio de Janeiro to Barbados, the one-way itinerary features visits to several destinations in the region, such as Salvador, Fortaleza, Manaus, Santarém and Parintins.

The Silver Ray is set to return to Europe in April 2025 ahead of a second summer program in the Mediterranean.