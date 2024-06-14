Silversea Officially Names Silver Ray in Lisbon

Silversea officially named its second Nova Class ship, the Silver Ray, at a naming ceremony in Lisbon on Wednesday, June 12.

At the ceremony, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group, Jason Liberty, and Silversea President Bert Hernandez addressed the guests. Dr. Josefina Olascoaga, ocean scientist and Silver Ray’s godmother, alongside Captain Alessandro Zanello officially named the ship after the traditional champagne bottle break on the ship’s hull. The celebration included a bagpipe performance and live dance performances, as well as renditions of the U.S. and Portuguese national anthems.

“Welcoming Silver Ray to our global fleet represents the latest commitment from Royal Caribbean Group to continue building the Silversea brand and delivering the very best experiences in ultra-luxury and expedition travel,” said Liberty.

“It is fitting that we are celebrating Silver Ray’s naming in the same year that Silversea celebrates 30 years of excellence, connecting our past with our future as we continue to lead in luxury travel and industry innovation,” said Hernandez. “I am incredibly grateful to all involved, most notably to Captain Zanello and his crew who will bring this ship to life, and I proudly welcome Dr. María Josefina Olascoaga to the family as Silver Ray’s Godmother.”