Ocean Albatros Completes First Year in Service

The Ocean Albatros is completing its first year of service this month.

After being delivered by the CMHI Haimen Shipyard in China, the expedition vessel welcomed its first guests on June 15, 2023.

As part of SunStone’s Infinity Class series, the Ocean Albatros spent its inaugural season sailing in the Arctic.

On its maiden voyage, the 186-guest ship offered an eight-day expedition to Norway’s Svalbard Archipelago.

In an effort to spot polar bears and other wildlife, the cruise sailed near the pack ice north of the islands and also included visits to several landing sites.

Continuing its maiden season, the Ocean Albatros offered expeditions to Iceland, Jan Mayen and Greenland.

The ship then repositioned south in late October for a maiden season in Antarctica and the South Atlantic.

Sailing along with its sister ship Ocean Victory, the Albatros sailed from Ushuaia for a series of expeditions to South Georgia, the Antarctica Peninsula, the South Shetland Islands, the Weddell Sea and the Falkland Islands.

Before kicking off its second program in the Arctic, the Ocean Albatros was recently christened in Denmark.

The event took place on May 7, 2024, and featured Berit Willumsgaard, CEO of Albatros Travel Group, serving as godmother.

Illustrating the company’s commitment to the environment, the christening ceremony dropped the traditional bottle of champagne in favor of a symbolic block of ice.

As part of its summer season in the Arctic, the Ocean Albatros is set to offer varied itineraries to Svalbard, Iceland and Greenland.

Highlights of the program include an eight-day expedition to Disko Bay. Sailing in August, the voyage sails roundtrip from Kangerlussuaq and features visits to several destinations such as Sisimuit, Qeqertarsuaq and Ilulissat.

According to Albatros, the cruise is a great opportunity for guests to “marvel at gigantic icebergs, experience the Inuit culture, and UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ilulissat Icefjord.”