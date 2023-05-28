Ocean Albatros Completes Maiden Voyage

Albatros Expeditions announced that its newest ship, the Ocean Albatros, has completed its maiden journey and arrived in Tromsø, Norway.

The ship departed on its eight-day inaugural voyage from Longyearbyen on June 15 and arrived just in time for the 2023 Arctic season to operate expeditions exploring Svalbard, Iceland and Greenland.

Søren Rasmussen, founder and chairman of Albatros Expeditions said: “The vessel was delivered to us on June 20, 2023, and we have been onboard for the past few days. It looks like the vessel is absolutely perfect for these conditions – very stable and performs great. We are just preparing to welcome our first guests onboard and I look forward to hearing what they think of Ocean Albatros, but I have very high expectations”.

The Ocean Albatros, as well as its sister ship, the Ocean Victory, is specially designed to reduce its carbon footprint and minimize environmental impact, according to a statement.

In addition to this, the Ocean Albatros features a team of experienced expedition leaders, naturalists, photographers and wildlife experts onboard.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Ocean Albatros and embark on new voyages this Arctic season,” said Greg Carter, CCO of Albatros Expeditions. “With the new vessel’s ecoefficient technology, the once-in-a-lifetime experiences that our dedicated and passionate team will provide, and the superior comfort that the Ocean Albatros affords our passengers, we are confident that we are offering our guests an adventure of a lifetime, while also ensuring the sustainability of this remarkable region.”