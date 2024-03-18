Albatros Announces Ocean Albatros Christening Ceremony

Albatros Expeditions announced the christening ceremony of its newest ship, the Ocean Albatros, set to take place on May 27, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark, according to a press release.

Søren Rasmussen, founder and chairman of Albatros Expeditions, said: “Since 1986, with the establishment of Albatros Travel Group, our goal has been to create life-changing memories for our guests. With these modern, eco-conscious vessels, we are able to offer small-ship expeditions inspired by our Nordic heritage that are truly once-in-a-lifetime journeys. While we usually only traverse between Antarctica and the Arctic, we are looking forward to welcoming the Ocean Albatros to our hometown and celebrating with our family, friends, and partners.”

Guests will have a chance to step aboard the Ocean Albatros and receive a guided tour. The day will end with the traditional champagne christening on the bow as Albatros Expeditions officially welcomes the Ocean Albatros into its fleet.